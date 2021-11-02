Squid Game Crypto Scam: 11 Things for Crypto Investors to Know About the SQUID Rug Pull

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The creators of the Squid Game (CCC:SQUID-USD) crypto are sitting pretty following a “rug pull” scam that took profits from tricked investors.

Here’s everything crypto traders need to know about the Squid Game crypto scam.

First off, it’s important to note that the Squid Game crypto was in no way connected to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX

(NASDAQ: Instead, it was inspired by the hit series on the streaming service.

A crypto popping up out of nowhere based on a new pop culture trend is a major red flag.

There were other signs that the Squid Game crypto was a scam as well.

That includes multiple spelling errors on the crypto’s website.

However, the biggest red flag is the fact that investors could buy, but not sell the crypto.

This made it easy for the creators of the crypto to perform a rug pull.

A rug pull happens when the creators of a crypto cash out the tokens for real-world money.

This causes the price of the crypto to crash as those creators typically own a large share of the crypto in the market.

Tokens for the Squid Game crypto are now priced at just fractions of a cent and can’t be traded.

The Squid Game crypto scam acts as a warning to other traders jumping in on rallying digital assets without doing their homework.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

