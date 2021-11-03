Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021 For Better Trading

Marijuana stocks are still dealing with much doubt and uncertainty. Much of this comes from how long the sector has been dropping due to certain variables. For one since mid-February, the cannabis sector was dealt a big blow with the 9-month downtrend. As well there is the fight to pass federal cannabis reform. Not mention state-level regulations and establishing new markets in recently legalized states. Now let’s address some of these concerns. When it comes to federal cannabis reform there has been a lot of stops and go. With many at a standstill till congress initiates further progress, this has been the bigger point of doubt.

Especially for cannabis stock investors who are actively partaking in the market. Next is building and creating regulations for new markets. This takes time and can be a lengthy process that can lead to exploring other investment options. Without a clear direction to what will come of the cannabis industry, it is leaving some holding and selling. So from these few combinations, it has created a big drop in trading for the bulk of cannabis stocks. Nevertheless many feel once federal reform is situated it will possibly create an upward push for the entire sector.

In addition to further developments in legal states that are currently setting up a new market. The overall success of the cannabis industry has grown tremendously over the last 2-3 years. What was once a taboo subject to speak about has turned into a multi-billion dollar industry just in the U.S. alone. This has sparked the interest of many who are actively looking to invest in legal marijuana. So with a bit of research and education, it’s possible to find top marijuana stocks to buy in 2021. Below are a few cannabis stocks to watch this month.

Top Marijuana Stocks 2021 Have You Found Yours?

The Valens Company Inc. (OTC:VLNCF) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

The Valens Company Inc.

The Valens Company Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid-based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post-processing. As well as white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

The Analytical Testing segment offers testing services for cannabis products under an analytical testing license provided by Health Canada. Back on October 18th, the company announced its entry into the Québec market. This marks a significant milestone for Valens entering the third-largest cannabis market in Canada. This venture represents approximately 15% of Canadian cannabis retail sales in the country. Along with approximately 22% of the Canadian population.

Words From The CEO Of The Valens Company

“We are pleased to announce the entrance into the Québec marketplace,” said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Chair of The Valens Company. “This an important milestone for The Valens Company with a national distribution platform that now makes our products accessible to over 95% of the Canadian population. This letter of intent showcases our innovation and consumers should expect new product offerings coming to the Québec marketplace soon. We expect our products to be first available at the beginning of 2022.”

From the start of October VLNCF stock has been left in a slightly volatile position. In the first week of October, VLNCF stock was initially seeing a loss of momentum. It wasn’t until the middle of the week when the company began to see a small increase in trading. Even though this rise didn’t last long it was enough for some shareholders to make some profit. The rest of October for VLNCF stock was met with a drop in the market. Now there were some small recovery points mid-month. But nothing the company was able to sustain going into November.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals. As well as Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers in various health and wellness verticals.

For example areas such as legal cannabis and hemp to name a few. In recent news, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary has created a new website. The subsidiary Biodroga Nutraceuticals has launched a new website: www.biodrogasolutions.com. Biodroga Nutraceuticals offers a range of private label supplements to its North American partners.

Words From The Company

“The unveiling of our dedicated Biodroga website and participation in SupplySide West is another step forward in establishing the Biodroga brand as the leader in turnkey solutions for the Nutraceutical industry. These investments will help the development of new partnerships as we introduce innovative supplement delivery systems such as vitamin sprays and pumps to the industry,” said Cedrick Billequey, General Manager of Neptune subsidiary, Biodroga Nutraceuticals.