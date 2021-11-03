Pacira's (PCRX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The company reported earnings of 68 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues increased 8.7% to $127.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 from the year-earlier figure of $117.5 million owing to a continuous strong uptake of Exparel. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $130 million.

Shares of Pacira have declined 10.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 14.1%.

Quarter in Detail

Pacira’s top line mainly comprises product revenues, other product sales and royalty revenues.

Exparel net product sales were $121.9 million, up 7.2% from $113.7 million generated in the year-ago quarter. However, sale of the drug decreased 6.3% on a sequential basis.

Exparel/bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension sales came in at $0.7 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Exparel is a liposome injection of bupivacaine, indicated for a single-dose administration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

Iovera system generated sales worth $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a sequential increase of 10.5% and a year-over-year rise of 55.5%.

Royalty revenues came in at $0.9 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.6 million in the year-ago period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) declined 21.3% to $10.4 million.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) decreased 10.9% year over year to $39.7 million in the reported quarter.

2021 Outlook

Pacira is not providing guidance for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic still negatively impacting sales. As a result, it is reporting monthly intra-quarter unaudited net product sales until the company gains enough visibility around the impacts of COVID-19.

Recent Updates

Last month, Pacira entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. FLXN for $8.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right worth up to $8 per share in cash. With this acquisition, Pacria is looking to strengthen its position in the non-opioid pain management market. The transaction is expected to close later in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Flexion’s only marketed drug Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) was approved in 2017 as the first and the only extended-release intra-articular therapy providing relief to osteoarthritis (OA) patients with knee pain.

In October 2021, Pacira received a Paragraph IV Certification notice letter, which stated that New Jersey-based eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Inc. submitted an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) to the FDA, seeking authorization for the manufacturing and marketing of a generic version of Pacira’s flagship product Exparel in the United States.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Pacira currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the same sector include Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ENTA and Endo International plc ENDP, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ loss per share estimates have narrowed 10.2% for 2021 and 16.3% for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has skyrocketed 104.7% year to date.

Endo International’s earnings estimates have been revised 1.3% upward for 2021 and 0.4% upward for 2022 over the past 60 days.

