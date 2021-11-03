Agios (AGIO) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q3

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO reported a loss of $1.48 per share from continued operations for the third quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.61 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.15.

Following the sale of its oncology portfolio to France-based pharmaceutical company Servier, the company recorded zero revenues for the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric was $2.3 million. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded $34.7 million in total revenues.

Shares of Agios have rallied 14.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s 2.5% growth.

Research & development expenses increased 23.2% year over year to $64 million due to rise in cost related to the planned initiation of late-stage studies of mitapivat for thalassemia and sickle cell disease as well as disease education and engagement efforts for the same candidate.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 4.2% year over year at $27.2 million.

At the end of September 2021, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.4 billion compared with $1.7 billion at the end of June 2021.

In June, Agios filed a new drug application (NDA) in the United States and a marketing authorization application in the EU seeking approval for its lead pipeline candidate mitapivat to treat patients with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. Later in August, the company announced that the FDA accepted the NDA for mitapivat under a priority review. Decision on the same from the FDA is expected by Feb 17, 2022.

We note that the filings in the United States and the EU are based on data from the two pivotal phase III studies of ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T, which evaluated mitapivat in adults with PK deficiency with one cohort not being regularly transfused while the other being transfused regularly.

Apart from PK deficiency, Agios is developing mitapivat for treating sickle cell disease (SCD), a blood disorder, and thalassemia. While a phase II/III RISE UP study on mitapivat for SCD is expected to begin this year-end, Agios initiated two phase III studies, namely ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T, to evaluate mitapivat in adults with one segment being not regularly transfused while the other being regularly transfused with α- or β-thalassemia.

Agios is also evaluating AG-946, its next-generation pyruvate kinase-R activator in a phase I study for the treatment of hemolytic anemia.

