7 Stocks to Buy That Could Benefit From the Roaring Tesla Rally

Investors in electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) have had a great October. Shares surged over 44% during the month and hit new all-time highs in the past few days. Now, its market capitalization stands around $1.2 trillion thanks to this Tesla rally.

Currently, TSLA stock is up over 68% year-to-date (YTD). What’s more, as the price increases, Elon Musk’s cult-like following will likely also only get bigger. For instance, the billionaire’s Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) account now has close to 62 million followers. In recent months, Musk’s tweets have been the catalyst for moves in cryptos like Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ), among others.

That said, the most influence that Tesla has is in the general move toward alternative energy. With the world rapidly shifting toward clean energy, many countries are beginning to see EVs as an essential piece to their energy transition plans. According to Mordor Intelligence, the electric vehicle market was worth $171.3 billion in 2020 and is now expected to be worth $725.1 billion by 2026. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 27% for the period.

So, TSLA stock is making headlines in this inevitable trend. But other automakers around the world have also been announcing massive investments to get ahead in the race. Likewise, rising fuel costs and government-backed initiatives are primed to accelerate EV adoption. As a result, this momentum should spill over into other stocks benefiting from the energy revolution.

With that said, here are seven stocks to buy that are well-positioned to gain from the recent, remarkable Tesla rally:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH

(NASDAQ: Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY )

(NASDAQ: ) Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA: LIT )

(NYSEARCA: ) Nio (NYSE: NIO )

(NYSE: ) Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG )

(NASDAQ: ) Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA )

(NYSE: ) Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV )

Stocks to Buy on the Tesla Rally: Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

52-week range: $93.49 – $239.89

Based in California, Enphase Energy provides energy management technology for the solar industry. Basically, it designs and sells home energy solutions, connecting solar generation and energy storage on a single platform.

Enphase released third-quarter results on Oct. 26. The company reported record revenue of $352 million that grew 96% over the pandemic-impacted prior-year quarter and 11% above Q2. Further, non-GAAP net income came in at $84 million, or 60 cents per diluted share, up from $41.8 million or 30 cents per share in the prior-year period. Finally, cash and marketable securities ended the quarter at $1.4 billion. On the results, CEO Badri Kothandaraman stated:

“We reported record quarterly revenue of $351.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, along with 40.8% for non-GAAP gross margin.”

One reason to like this name is that Enphase recently launched its IQ8 microinverter. Essentially, a microinverter “converts power at the solar panel from DC electricity to 240v AC electricity and is attached to each panel in a solar system.” Management points out the IQ8 is the most innovative version the company has produced yet. But that’s not all. Enphase has also added scalable battery storage systems to its offerings in the past year.

Enphase now anticipates a roughly 14% increase in revenue growth during Q4. Shares have gained more than 35% over the past five days. Further, the stock is currently in $234 territory, up about 34% year-to-date (YTD). Right now, ENPH stock trades at 105 times forward earnings and about 26 times trailing sales. As an energy play, it should surely benefit from the recent Tesla rally.

Etsy (ETSY)

Source: Shutterstock

52-week range: $113.49 – $255.76

Our next company on this list of stocks to benefit from the Tesla rally, Etsy is not a name from either the green energy or EV industry. Instead, it’s a name whose products Elon Musk said he likes. This Brooklyn, New York-based online retailer sells mainly handmade goods and vintage items on its e-commerce platforms.

Etsy released Q2 results back in early August. For the period, consolidated revenue increased over 23% year-over-year (YOY) to around $529 million. Net income came in at around $98 million as well, up roughly 2% YOY. Furthermore, diluted earnings per share (EPS) was 68 cents, while cash and short-term investments ended the period at $2.5 billion. Following the results, CEO Josh Silverman remarked the following:

“It is deeply gratifying to me and our entire team that we are able to report strong year-over-year growth, with GMS and revenue up approximately 13% and 23% respectively.”

In addition to its decent results, Etsy recently announced the acquisitions of Elo7 and Depop for $217 million and $1.6 billion, respectively. Elo7 is regarded as the Etsy of Brazil and could provide the company with a robust Latin American presence. Likewise, the acquisition of United Kingdom-based Depop — a leading player in the online fashion resale market — could also lead to considerable returns in the secondhand clothing industry.

All told, Etsy is well-positioned to benefit from the booming e-commerce market, with revenues estimated to surge to $4.94 billion by 2025. The stock currently hovers around $240, up over 34% YTD. In the past 12 months, shares have also gained almost 97%. ETSY stock trades at a multiple of around 68.7 times forward earnings and 13.5 times sales. Investors could regard a potential decline toward the $235 level as a better entry point here.

Stocks to Buy on the Tesla Rally: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF ( LIT )

Source: shutterstock.com/Imagentle

52-week range: $44.78 – $92.62

Dividend yield: 0.08%

Expense ratio: 0.75% per year

The next entry on this list of stocks to benefit from the Tesla rally is actually an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF gives access to a range of lithium-related global equities, such as lithium miners, refiners and battery manufacturers. Lithium battery tech is a key component to the EV revolution as well as renewable energy storage. Further, back in late October, the following came out of the U.S. Department of Energy:

“The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) […] announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage, and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future.”

As a result, companies that focus on battery technologies are getting more of Wall Street’s attention.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF started trading back in July 2010. LIT currently has 41 holdings. Further, Chinese companies account for half (50.5%) of the fund, followed by the U.S. (21.3%), South Korea (9%), Australia (6.6%) and Japan (4.5%). In terms of sectors, Materials also make up the most significant portion (47.9%), followed by Industrials (27.4%), Information Technology (12.2%) and Consumer Discretionary (11.9%). The top ten holdings account for 54% of the fund’s net assets of $5.4 billion.

The leading name on this roster is North Carolina-based Albemarle (NYSE: ALB ), one of the world’s largest lithium producers. Other stocks in the ETF include Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS: GNENF ) as well as Tesla itself.

Given the growing demand for clean energy, lithium prices should remain strong. As a result, investing in lithium stocks or related ETFs should continue to offer solid returns in the long term. So far this year, LIT has gained more than 48%.

Nio (NIO)

Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

52-week range: $30.71 – $66.99

Often regarded as the Tesla of China, Nio designs and sells smart, connected EVs. The company manufactures autonomous driving (AD) EVs integrated with advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).

Nio released Q2 results in mid-August. Total revenue increased 127% YOY to $1.3 billion. Further, adjusted net loss came in at $52 million, a decrease of 70.3% from Q2 2020. Finally, cash and short-term investments ended the quarter at $7.5 billion. On the metrics, CEO William Bin Li remarked:

“We achieved a record-high quarterly delivery of 21,896 vehicles in the second quarter of 2021, followed by 7,931 vehicles in July, bringing the cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles to 125,528 as of July 31, 2021.”

Nio offers a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) subscription plan that allows customers to save significant amounts on costs, which may prove to become a critical competitive advantage over the long term. Essentially, customers using the service can swap batteries at Nio’s swapping stations. Further, the company recently committed “to installing 600 new battery swap stations in China” from 2021 to 2025.

Another reason to like NIO stock? In September, Nio’s global deliveries increased nearly 126% YOY to 10,628 cars. What’s more, the company recently announced that it would double the capacity of its Hefei plant to 240,000 vehicles per year. Plus, Nio recently entered the European EV market via Norway.

Today, this pick of the Tesla rally-impacted stocks is currently hovering around $41, down about 16% YTD. Its reasonable valuation makes it an attractive pick for growth investors. Shares are trading at 13.75 times trailing sales, much lower than Tesla’s 25 times.

Stocks to Buy on the Tesla Rally: Plug Power (PLUG)

Source: Shutterstock

52-week range: $15.25 – $75.49

Next up on this list of Tesla rally stocks, Plug Power focuses on the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology used mainly for the industrial and stationary power markets. A significant portion of this name’s revenue is derived from selling fuel cells for forklifts to companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT ).

PLUG released Q2 results in early August. For the period, net revenue increased 83% YOY to roughly $125 million. The company incurred a net loss of about $100 million, or 18 cents per diluted share, compared to a loss of $9.4 million (3 cents per diluted share) in the prior-year quarter. Lastly, cash and equivalents ended the period at $3.6 billion.

Recently, Plug and Lhyfe — a renewable and ecological hydrogen provider — declared a partnership to develop green hydrogen plants across Europe. Together, these firms hope to generate a hydrogen capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025 as well as to start constructing a 1 GW production site. On the announcement, CEO Andy Marsh said the following:

“In North America, we’ve already built a robust ‘hydrogen highway,’ which includes 165 hydrogen fueling stations and stationary power for businesses and institutions, a success we plan to replicate in Europe.”

PLUG stock has been riding along with recent hydrogen hype. Currently, hydrogen is being widely viewed as a leading fuel for the future. Shares have gained 19% so far this year, hovering around $40 today.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com

52-week range: $24.63 – $57.70

Houston, Texas-based Sunnova Energy is a residential solar and energy storage service provider as well as the next name on this Tesla rally list. The company’s services include operations, maintenance, repairs, monitoring and onsite power optimization.

NOVA announced Q3 results on Oct. 27. For the quarter, revenue increased around 37% YOY to roughly $69 million. What’s more, the group added 14,300 customers in Q3 for a total of 176,900 as of the end of September. However, the company also incurred a net loss of $27.5 million, or 25 cents loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $64 million (73 cents loss per diluted share) in the prior-year quarter. Finally, cash and available liquidity ended the period at $951 million. On the results, CEO William Berger said the following:

“We see brand and service as the critical differentiators in our industry and we are continuing to develop our technological, operational, and logistical capabilities to improve the quality and response time of the energy service we provide.”

One reason to like Sunnova is that it recently forged a partnership with ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT ), a leading provider of EV charging equipment. As a result, customers have access to a single bundled installation for solar and charging. NOVA Vice President Michael Grasso noted that, “by bundling a solar system and an EV charger in a single purchase, Sunnova is allowing customers to properly size and install the right energy solution for all their needs.”

NOVA stock currently trades at around $41, down 9% YTD. However, it has also surged 24% over the past one month. Shares are trading at 21.85 times trailing sales.

Stocks to Buy on the Tesla Rally: Xpeng (XPEV)

Source: Andy Feng / Shutterstock.com

52-week range: $20.25 – $74.49

Last up on this list of Tesla rally stocks is Xpeng, another EV name from China that competes with both Tesla and Nio. Implementing AI and AD technologies, this company is targeting the mid-to-high-end segment of its home country. It offers a sport utility vehicle (SUV) called the G3 as well as a four-door sports sedan, the P7.

Like other names on this list, Xpeng released Q2 results back in late August. For the period, revenue surged 27.5% compared to the prior quarter to $555 million. Further, the net loss came in at $185 million, or 23 cents loss per diluted share. On the metrics, CEO He Xiaopeng commented:

“We delivered another record-breaking quarter with new highs recorded in several key metrics, underscoring an accelerated growth trajectory powered by our full-stack in-house technology capability.”

Xpeng is expanding its charging station network and is on track to introduce the next generation of its X-Power supercharger. X-Power is able to charge an EV for driving up to 124 miles within around five minutes. Furthermore, HT Aero — an Xpeng-backed company — recently disclosed its plans for a flying vehicle that can also drive on roads. The company anticipates introducing this vehicle to the market by 2024.

Currently, XPEV stock is up 138% for the past one year. Today, it hovers at around $46. Plus, the stock has surged 30% in the past one month. Shares are trading at 18.3 trailing sales.

On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation.

