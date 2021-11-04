2021 Hot Marijuana Stocks To Watch In The Cannabis Sector

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021 Right Now

For some time now marijuana stocks have been performing at lower trading levels. This has been both a positive and a negative path in the world of cannabis stock investing. For starters, the main strategy for anyone who invests in stocks is to buy low and sell high. With how low the sector has fallen its left many searching for the best marijuana stocks to buy. Even cannabis stocks that were once a bit too expensive a share are not more affordable. Its been close to 9 months which is about how long the sector has been struggling to recover. It was not until the end of July early August when some cannabis stocks started to wake up a bit.

From that time more companies have been more volatile. But overall it’s still not looking how investors and shareholders hoped. Which is part of the negative aspect of this drop. Furthermore, a large number of people have started to buy the dips and are holding. This is a common strategy but with marijuana stocks, price swings happen a bit more quickly. Which is the current state of the sector is not the case. The drop and inconsistency in upward trading is causing frustration and doubt. Shareholders want to see the type of increase that allows for substantial gains.

Trading Marijuana Stocks In A Down Market

It seems more U.S.-based marijuana stocks versus Canadian marijuana stocks are the ones being bought. The purpose for this is the anticipation of what will happen with the passing of federal cannabis reform. Now with how volatile the sector has become some have been able to profit off of these small pops in the market. As others are holding or trying to lower their average cost to break even. Down below we will go over a few marijuana stocks to watch in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks In November 2021

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flowers, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. In the company’s most recent news it has announced that it will release its third-quarter financial results ended September 30, 2021. Which will be done after the market closes on November 11, 2021.

Following the release of its third-quarter financial results, Sundial will host a conference call and webcast. This webcast is set to take place on November 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. EST. As Sundial seeks to engage with its valued investors in new ways, the Company is inviting the advance submission of questions. These submissions will be sent to the company’s management team. The management team will work to address a select number of investor questions. Which will take place during the third quarter financial results conference call.

For some time now the company has been trading with a good amount of volatility. At the start of October, this marijuana stock was coming off of a slight dip in trading. From the middle of the first week of October, SNDL stock was starting to see an increase in trading. Right after the 8th of October, this marijuana began to dip back down. But around the 18th of the month once again SNDL stock started to recover again.

Trading from the 18th to the 21 was a good time for some shareholders to take profit. Even though this rise was short lives it showed that in a down market volatile pops make a difference. The rest of October right before November SNDL stock, unfortunately, fell again, and has been working to see another recovery. As of now in November this marijuana stock is building back some of its lost momentum.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for the adult recreational market. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers. In addition to blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative-based products.

Which is then sold to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. At the start of November, Organigram made some corporate updates. Organigram believes that market share continues to be an important indicator of success for a licensed producer. Which as sell-through to end consumers is a strong predictor of long-term sustainable revenue.

The Company continues its impressive market share growth trajectory in Canada. This makes for moving from a 3.9% market share position in January 2021. This is in comparison to a 7.7% national market share position in September 2021. Which has led the company to secure the #4 position among Canadian LPs.

Words From The CEO Of Organigram

Our industry-leading market share growth really highlights the continued momentum that Organigram is experiencing in the market.” said Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram. “The strong demand for our products speaks to the fact that consumers are responding favourably to the great brands, products, and innovations that we continue to deliver on a regular basis.”