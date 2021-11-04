DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents by 4.6%. The bottom line improved 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GAAP EPS in the quarter was 47 cents, compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of 25 cents.

Revenues

For the quarter, revenues amounted to $1.07 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. The top line increased 19.4% year over year. Sales grew 21.1% on an organic basis.

Business Details

Consumables

Consumable revenues grew 12.4% year over year and 15.9% on an organic basis in the third quarter to $440 million. Per management, the upside was driven by increase in sales of all product categories in the quarter.

Technologies & Equipment

Technologies & Equipment revenues were up 24.8% year over year to $629 million in the reported quarter. On an organic basis, net sales rose 25.3%. Sales growth across all product categories led to the improvement.

Revenues by Geography

In the United States, revenues increased 25.3% to $399 million. Rest of World revenues climbed 20.1% year over year to $271 million. European revenues grew 13.6% year over year to $399 million.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter amounted to $591 million, up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin was 55.3%, expanding 590 basis points (bps).

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $394 million, up 25.1% from the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses amounted to $35 million, up 29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating profit was $159 million, up 93.9% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin was 14.9%, expanding 570 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Financial Condition

DENTSPLY SIRONA exited the third quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $281 million, down from $332 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the third quarter was $435 million compared with $372 million in the year-ago period.

2021 Guidance

On the basis of the third-quarter 2021 performance and the sustained gradual recovery in the global dental market, DENTSPLY SIRONA has updated its 2021 earnings outlook.

The company projects 2021 revenues within $4.25-$4.30 billion (compared to the prior guided range of $4.10-$4.30 billion), up around 27-30% on a reported basis and 22-25% on an organic basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.28 billion.

The company expects an adjusted EPS of $2.87-$2.92, (up from the previously guided range of $2.75-$2.90). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $2.88.

Our Take

DENTSPLY SIRONA ended the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. The company saw revenue growth at both Consumables, and Technologies & Equipment segments in the quarter. It witnessed higher revenues in both domestic and international markets. Expansion in both gross and operating margins is another plus.

Per management, the third-quarter performance highlights the sustained recovery in the dental market and solid demand for the company’s recent product launches.

However, rise in selling, general and administrative expenses remains a concern.

