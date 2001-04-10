Should You Take On A Partner?

Before you do, read these words of advice.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At some point, many entrepreneurs consider taking on a partner. While this may be smart for some, for others, it's best to stay solo. Which is best for you?

First, ask yourself two questions: 1) Am I willing to compromise in business decisions about my company? and 2) Do I feel comfortable trusting someone else to speak for me?

Before proceeding, remember you can be held legally liable for what your partner says and does. And don't look for a clone of yourself. You need someone with unique ideas and methods whom you can respect and work with as a team.

Once you find a prospective partner, make sure you define what each of you will be responsible for. Also, it's important that your commitment level and work ethics are similar, otherwise resentments can emerge.

When you're ready, put everything in writing. You can draw up the partnership agreement yourself, but I suggest you hire an attorney. Remember, your business is on the line, so make sure you include plans in case there's a split.

Excerpted from Get Smart! 365 Tips to Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market