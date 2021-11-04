Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The United Kingdom authorizes the use of the first antiviral pill against COVID-19

The pill should be administered immediately after testing positive for SARSCov2.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

UK health authorities announced the approval of the use of the world's first antiviral pill against COVID-19 . The medicine called molnupiravir can be given to patients who have tested positive for SARSCov2 and who have at least one factor that can cause serious illness.

Depositphotos.com

The Drug Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement that the pill is a "safe and effective drug to reduce the risk of hospital admission and death in people with mild to moderate COVID who suffer a risk extra".

The pill should be administered immediately after testing positive for COVID-19 or within five days after confirmation of infection.

Molnupiravir was developed by the US pharmaceutical companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutic. It attacks an enzyme that the coronavirus uses to make copies of itself.

