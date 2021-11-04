Is PetroChina (PTR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is PetroChina (PTR). PTR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.51, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.54. Over the past year, PTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.38 and as low as 5.81, with a median of 9.07.

Another notable valuation metric for PTR is its P/B ratio of 0.40. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PTR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.13. PTR's P/B has been as high as 0.46 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.34, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PetroChina's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PTR is an impressive value stock right now.

