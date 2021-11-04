These are the 10 richest people in the world in 2021, so far

Since the health emergency began, we all knew that the world was about to change. However, we did not imagine that one of the most interesting changes would occur in the list of the 10 richest people in the world . If last year the ranking of billionaires went through a roller coaster, this 2021 is not far behind.

In 2020 there was a record increase in wealth among the tycoons of the planet, mainly due to the enormous growth in the fortunes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos . The CEO of Tesla and the founder of Amazon started this year topping the billionaire charts and alternated to top spot periodically.

French businessman Bernard Arnault hovered between second and third for much of 2021, save for a brief period of glory. Last August, the owner of luxury conglomerate LVMH outscored Musk and Bezos, sneaking up to number one for a couple of weeks.

However, October has been Elon Musk 's lucky month. The 50-year-old businessman became the richest person in the world at the end of September and his earnings began to grow rapidly and steadily. Just last week, the purchase of car rental company Hertz skyrocketed his wealth to $ 289 billion .

The current fortune of the owner of SpaceX is estimated at $ 336 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has caused some specialists to affirm that Elon Musk is 'the richest person who has walked the planet' .

They are the richest men in the world so far

Yes, they are all men, there is not a single woman in the top 10 of billionaires, at the moment. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers , owner of the iconic cosmetics firm L'Oreal , is the richest woman in the world , with an estimated fortune of $ 93.1 billion . The French businesswoman is also the second richest person in France, after Arnault.

According to data from the Bloomberg list , updated this November 3, this is how the ranking of billionaires goes towards the final stretch of this 2021:

Elon Musk - $ 336 billion, last year he earned $ 167 billion. Jeff Bezos - $ 196 billion, added $ 5.730 million to his coffers this year. Bernard Arnault - $ 168 billion, added $ 53.1 billion in the last 12 months. Bill Gates - $ 137 billion, made $ 5.39 billion in one year. Larry Page - $ 130 billion, made an extra $ 47.6 billion in the same period. Sergey Brin - $ 125 billion, which is $ 45.6 billion more than last year. Mark Zuckerberg - $ 124 billion, added $ 20.2 billion to his accounts last year. Steve Ballmer - $ 119 billion, added 38,100 to his net worth this year. Larry Ellison - $ 117 billion, earned $ 37.2 billion in 12 months. Warren Buffett - $ 105 billion, of which $ 17.5 billion was earned in the last year.

At this point, Elon Musk is, indisputably, the richest man in the world this 2021 about to end, and everything indicates that he will stay there for a long time. The difference between the CEO of Tesla and Jeff Bezos is $ 140 billion, a gap that is very difficult to bridge. However, we must remain vigilant, because everything can change in a second, as Bernard Arnault well knows.