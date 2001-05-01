Road Notes

New services from Austrian Airlines and MilePoint.com

May 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Passengers who buy a full-fare business-class ticket to any destination served by Austrian Airlines will receive a free overnight stay at a Vienna luxury hotel. The offer is good through 2001, with no blackout periods.

MilePoint.com, a new site that allows frequent fliers to convert their miles and points into a new online currency, now lets travelers use their miles to purchase items from vendors like The Sharper Image, Orvis and L.L. Bean online.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.