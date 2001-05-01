Road Notes

New services from Austrian Airlines and MilePoint.com
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Passengers who buy a full-fare business-class ticket to any destination served by Austrian Airlines will receive a free overnight stay at a Vienna luxury hotel. The offer is good through 2001, with no blackout periods.

MilePoint.com, a new site that allows frequent fliers to convert their miles and points into a new online currency, now lets travelers use their miles to purchase items from vendors like The Sharper Image, Orvis and L.L. Bean online.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online