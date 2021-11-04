The Best Marijuana Stocks 2021? Find Our More In This Cannabis Article 

Top Marijuana Stocks In 2021? Here’s What You Should Know

Currently, marijuana stocks are still showing a fair amount of up and down trading. This behavior in the market is causing some pros and cons among investors. For starters, the pros would be obvious and that is how low marijuana stocks are trading. This drop gives people the chance to find top cannabis stocks to buy. This is a good way to be prepared for a possible increase in trading. The name of the game is to buy at the lowest price you can and sell high. Right now the majority of marijuana stocks are showing good entry levels. Now the con of the cannabis sector would be the inconsistency in upward trading.

Many investors have struggled to see a return with these recent volatile price swings. Yet some have been able to catch these upward swings at the right time. Overall cannabis stock investors are waiting for a chance to make some money. The sector in its entirety is in need of seeing any type of upward movement it can. One of the concerns is when an increase in trading is happening it’s not sustained for a long period of time. In fact, now once a rise is declining it normally drops to lower lows.

Which is in comparison to mid-2020 early 2021 when cannabis stocks would recovery to higher highs. Nevertheless, many people are still remaining hopeful in a place where others have much doubt. Yet with the push for federal reform, things may change in a good way for marijuana stocks. As well beyond just post stocks the cannabis industry as a whole is growing. Recent reports show cannabis is now the 5th largest cash crop in America which is earning farmers approximately 6.2 billion annually. Below are 2 marijuana stocks to watch in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks 2021 For Your Watchlist

WM Technology, Inc. (OTC:MAPS)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc. provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. The company operates Weedmaps listings marketplace that provides consumers with information regarding cannabis retailers and brands. As well as the strain, pricing, and other information regarding cannabis products. In recent news, the company has announced it will report financial results for its third quarter.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results. Which will take place on November 11th after the market closes. WM Technology, Inc.’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we’ve seen in the past 10 years.

Looking back over the last month MAPS stock has been trading with much volatility. The start of October was met with a drop in trading. Yet from the 6th to the 14th the company began to see a small recovery. However, this upward push was short-lived. During this increase, the company was not able to reach the level at the start of October. Unfortunately, trading continued to fall for the company the rest of the month. Currently in November MAPS stock is still down and is working on recovering one more.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. cultivates, extracts, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid.

In one of the more recent company updates Clever Leaves announced a partnership with Pharmalab PHL Laboratories S.A.S in Colombia. Pharmalab is a Colombian healthcare group specializing in the commercialization and distribution of medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.

Words From The Company

“With a considerable proportion of our cannabis cultivation and extraction efforts occurring within Colombian borders, this partnership represents a historic opportunity to provide Colombian doctors and patients with products that meet pharmaceutical quality standards. We are providing cannabinoid products grown by Colombians, for Colombians,” said Clever Leaves President, Andres Fajardo. “Our shared passion for the fostering of a happier, healthier local community makes Pharmalab the perfect partner to fulfill the unmet needs of Colombian patients.”

Starting from the end of September CLVR stock has been fighting to rise up in the market. Heading into October CLVR stock was on a continued downtrend. Even with small volatile increases in trading, the company was not able to sustain its momentum. Yet from the 18th to the 21st of October CLVR stock did see a small recovery that gave some shareholders the chance to take profit before dipping back down. After this time the company furthered its decline in the market. However, with November just getting started shareholders are staying positive about future trading.