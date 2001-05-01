First Step

First Step

Put your best foot forward with a money grant from Johnnie Walker.
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

No, the SBA doesn't offer grants to help you start a business-but the Johnnie Walker Keep Walking Fund does.

In July, the New York City-based liquor company will begin evaluating applications to find five to 12 winners, who will split $500,000 in innovation grants. The goal is to inspire people to pursue their dreams, which can be entrepreneurial, personal or community-centered.

Interested parties must apply at the Web site, Keepwalking.com. Once there, you'll find resources to help you develop your idea. In addition, you can post questions, which Keep Walking Fund business mentors will answer.

A panel reviews all ideas submitted by June 30 to determine their viability and overall quality. Also assessed is whether the idea will change an industry, provide an innovative product or service, significantly impact a community, fulfill a personal dream or inspire others to make their dreams a reality.

Selected finalists will attend a summit in New York City in September, where they'll get the chance to convince a panel their idea is grant-worthy.

