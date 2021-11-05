People Spent More On Cannabis This Halloween Than Costumes and Candy

You're reading Entrepreneur Green Entrepreneur, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Happy Halloweed!

A new report reveals that the average American spent $77.17 on cannabis products for Halloween last weekend, surpassing the amount they spent on costumes and candy combined.

According to Akerna, a publicly-traded data and technology company, Halloween weekend adult-use cannabis consumers spent an average of $77.17 per person on cannabis products. Meanwhile, the average American spent about $30.40 on Halloween candy and $33.59 on costumes this year, totaling $63.99, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

"From the year over year increases in spending to the costume and candy comparison, it's clear that Americans are choosing to celebrate holidays with cannabis," said James Ahrendt, Business Intelligence Architect at Akerna.

By all accounts, Halloween 2021 was bountiful. The weekend garnered $182.7 million in total adult-use and medical sales, an 8.2 percent growth for the holiday weekend year over year.

Friday, October 29th, was the largest day in sales volume with a total of $81.5 million in consumer spending, becoming the ninth most significant sales day for the industry so far in 2021.

"Once again, our data shows that when holidays fall on a weekend, dispensaries and retailers will receive the highest numbers of sales and traffic the Friday of that weekend," said Ahrendt.

This bodes well for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year.

