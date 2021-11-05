Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

People Spent More On Cannabis This Halloween Than Costumes and Candy

Toke or treat? For the average American weed wins the Halloween weekend.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Green Entrepreneur, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Happy Halloweed!

A new report reveals that the average American spent $77.17 on cannabis products for Halloween last weekend, surpassing the amount they spent on costumes and candy combined.

According to Akerna, a publicly-traded data and technology company, Halloween weekend adult-use cannabis consumers spent an average of $77.17 per person on cannabis products. Meanwhile, the average American spent about $30.40 on Halloween candy and $33.59 on costumes this year, totaling $63.99, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

"From the year over year increases in spending to the costume and candy comparison, it's clear that Americans are choosing to celebrate holidays with cannabis," said James Ahrendt, Business Intelligence Architect at Akerna.

By all accounts, Halloween 2021 was bountiful. The weekend garnered $182.7 million in total adult-use and medical sales, an 8.2 percent growth for the holiday weekend year over year.

Friday, October 29th, was the largest day in sales volume with a total of $81.5 million in consumer spending, becoming the ninth most significant sales day for the industry so far in 2021.

"Once again, our data shows that when holidays fall on a weekend, dispensaries and retailers will receive the highest numbers of sales and traffic the Friday of that weekend," said Ahrendt. 

 This bodes well for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year. 

Related: The State That Sells the Most Weed May Surprise You

Jonathan Small

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a website and magazine focused on the cannabis industry. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the Green Entrepreneur and Write About Now podcasts and the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company with clients such as SAG-AFTRA and Purely Elizabeth. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series. 

More About Halloween

Halloween

The Hoax That Won't Die: THC-Tainted Halloween Candy Is Never a Thing

Lesley Balla

Halloween

What to Do With All Those Pumpkins This Time of Year? Make a Bong.

Leslie McMann

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Podcast

Oklahoma Is the Wild West of Weed

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Strains and Products

The Best Sativa for Energy and Creativity

Emjay Staff

Stocks

Cannabis Reform Increases In Support Among Adults In The United States

J. Samuel

Read More