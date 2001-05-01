Starting a Business

Cash In On Your Class

The rewards of college: friends, a degree . . . and venture capital?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Seeking $500,000 to $5 million in angel investor capital? Your old alma mater may be able to help. UniversityAngels.com is a network of 75 university-specific sites that allow current students and alumni to post business plans for 90 days for review by accredited investors.

Interested entrepreneurs start the registration process by completing a business plan summary at the Web site. If accepted, business owners pay a one-time fee of $199, for the plan to be ranked and posted on the site. Prospective investors receive notice of all new postings. You'll have access to the entire network of potential investors; however, your school's alumni are given advanced notice of business plan postings.

If you successfully raise money through UniversityAngels, you pay a success fee to the organization.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market