Cash In On Your Class

The rewards of college: friends, a degree . . . and venture capital?

May 1, 2001 1 min read

Seeking $500,000 to $5 million in angel investor capital? Your old alma mater may be able to help. UniversityAngels.com is a network of 75 university-specific sites that allow current students and alumni to post business plans for 90 days for review by accredited investors.

Interested entrepreneurs start the registration process by completing a business plan summary at the Web site. If accepted, business owners pay a one-time fee of $199, for the plan to be ranked and posted on the site. Prospective investors receive notice of all new postings. You'll have access to the entire network of potential investors; however, your school's alumni are given advanced notice of business plan postings.

If you successfully raise money through UniversityAngels, you pay a success fee to the organization.