Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fiverr International (FVRR) closed at $164.10, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 7.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.03%.

FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.9 million, up 35.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $285.92 million. These totals would mark changes of -93.1% and +50.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FVRR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FVRR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11010. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 60.1.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fiverr International (FVRR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.