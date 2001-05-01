Mark your calendar

May 1, 2001 3 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

SUMMER NASFT FANCY FOOD & CONFECTION SHOW

July 8-10, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Gourmet and specialty foods, accessories, confections and beverages. Contact the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade Inc. at www.fancyfoodshows.com or (212) 482-6440.

SUPERZOO 2001

July 8-10, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California. Pet-care products, food, equipment and services for the pet industry. Contact the World Wide Pet Supply Association at www.superzoo.org or (626) 447-2222.

E-GOVERNMENT 2001

July 9-12, Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. IT products and services for government use, including networking and network integration, data warehousing, e-commerce, data security, Internet-based applications and more. Contact I.T. Direct Inc. at www.e-gov.com or (800) 746-0099.

INTERNET WORLD CHICAGO 2001

July 10-12, McCormick Place, Chicago. Tools and technology for the B2B Internet market, including network computing, e-commerce and security products and more. Contact Internet World at www.internetworld.com/events/chicago2001 or (203) 559-2800.

HAWAII LODGING, HOSPITALITY AND FOODSERVICE EXPO

July 11-12, Neal S. Blaisdell Center, Honolulu. Products, services and equipment for the lodging, hospitality and food-service industries. Contact Douglas Trade Shows at www.douglastradeshows.com or (808) 254-1773.

IMPRINTED SPORTSWEAR SHOW CHICAGO

July 13-15, Navy Pier-Festival Hall, Chicago. Products for imprinted sportswear/textile screen printing and embroidery. Contact VNU Expositions at www.issshows.com or (800) 527-0207.

BEAUTY & BARBER SUPPLY INSTITUTE ANNUAL CONVENTION

July 18-21, Las Vegas Convention Center. Salon products and services. Contact BBSI Inc. at www.bbsi.org or (800) 468-2274.

2001 FLORIDA RESTAURANT SHOW

July 20-22, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Food-service products and services. Contact the Florida Restaurant Association at www.flraexpo.com/showinfo.htm or (888) 372-3976.

THE ACCI SHOW 2001

July 20-23, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Chicago. Supplies for the craft and creative industries, including general and soft crafts, art materials, framing, floral, and home and garden. Contact the Association of Crafts & Creative Industries at www.accicrafts.org or (740) 452-4541.

INTERNET SUMMIT 2001

July 22-25, Four Seasons Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, California. Discussing the success or failure of Internet business models and the future of the Internet. Attendees to include Netscape's Marc Andreessen, Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos and Earthlink's Sky Dayton. Request an invitation for the show from The Standard Media International at www.thestandard.com or call (415) 733-5400 for details.

AZCENTRAL.COM CENTRAL INTERNET BUSINESS EXPO

July 26-27, Phoenix Civic Plaza, Phoenix. Internet, computer, software and telecommunications products and services. Contact AICE at www.azinco.com or (480) 491-8373.