Finance

Getting Personal

You want a business loan, but your lender wants to know if you are good for it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Recently, I was declined for a business loan due to some negative personal credit issues, though my business bills have always been paid on time. What does my personal credit have to do with the bank's decision?

A: Quite a bit, especially if it's a new relationship. When you apply for a loan, one of the first things most lenders do is pull a copy of your credit report, which shows how you've paid your personal bills. If you've paid your car loans, credit cards and mortgage on a timely basis, the lender may conclude that you'll pay your business bills on time, too. Whether you're incorporated or not, if there's negative information, they may give you a painful answer.

Banks are usually required to tell you the reason they declined your application, and if their reason includes information in a personal credit report, you have a right to review that information.

You should obtain a copy of your report and review it carefully. It may contain information about someone else or credit issues that have been cleared up but not reported to the credit-reporting agency. Do your best to resolve those issues. Then include an updated report in your next loan request. Be sure to include a written explanation of any past problems, and be honest about your credit in your initial interview with a new lender. It could mean the difference between a quick no or advancement to the next level of review.

Doug Hood is co-founder of Rainmaker Capital Corp., a capital acquisition consulting company in Cartersville, Georgia. Co-founder Marilea S. Hood contributed to this article. Send questions or anecdotes via e-mail to doughood@rainmakercapital.com or call (770) 382-8773.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

A New Breed of Private Equity Investors Present More Exit Options Than Ever for Entrepreneurs

Finance

5 Personal-Finance Mistakes That Kill Promising Companies

Finance

7 Financial Lessons the Crisis Will Teach Us