2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Week

Top Cannabis Stocks 2021 Are These The Ones For You?

For the last several month’s cannabis stocks have been showing an increase in volatility. Now even though this can have some advantages investors want to see more upward consistency with marijuana stocks. For some time now it’s been a good time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. But the strategy that was once a quicker niche is now more of a holding game. The reason is for as mentioned about which is the sector has dropped significantly since mid-February. Yet the cannabis industry has not slowed down in progress from the downtrend. In fact, the industry is continuing to see great success and support globally.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

With this success, many investors are using the progress of cannabis companies to know whether it’s a good buy or not. With the average market performance not looking too good for pot stocks operational progress is the next best metric. Many legal cannabis businesses have furthered their expansion in the industry. This has happened in a few forms one of them is the opening of new dispensaries. As well as through buyouts or M&A. These are just a few examples that represent the continued growth of various marijuana companies. Nonetheless, this progress has not exactly resonated into the market side of things.

However many feel a possible run is in the works for the sector. A run that may be caused by the eventual passing of federal cannabis reform. Even though this run is not a guarantee history has shown that positive news about reform has led to better trading. As of now investors and people of the industry are waiting to see what unfolds with the fight to end cannabis prohibition. So with this many are adding the best marijuana stocks in 2021 to their investment portfolios. That way they can get in at good entry points before things possibly start to rise in the sector

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2021

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC:FFLWF) MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC:MMNFF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc., operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations. Towards the end of October Fire & Flower made some company updates. Back on the 28th, the company announced changes to its executive management team. The change will be that Nadia Vattovaz is no longer with the company. Which took effect on October 28, 2021. Ms. Vattovaz’s duties will be assumed by members of Fire & Flower’s senior management team.

Furthermore, the company will continue its transition to an asset-light, technology-focused model. Ms. Vattovaz has been instrumental to the growth of the Fire & Flowers Canadian retail business. In fact most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer responsible for overseeing the company’s real estate, construction, and marketing. In addition to merchandising, distribution, and retail operations functions.

Words From The Company

“We thank Nadia for her dedication and contributions to Fire & Flower throughout its early stages of rapid growth,” said Trevor Fencott, President and CEO of Fire & Flower. “Nadia’s retail and financial experience have been foundational in our development both as a public company and as a leading Canadian cannabis retailer. The Company is well-positioned for its next phase of growth through technology-driven, highly scalable, asset-light opportunities to deliver regulated cannabis products to customers in Canada and internationally. The Board of Directors, management and staff of Fire & Flower wish Nadia the best in her future endeavours.”

[Read More] Best Canadian Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

MedMen Enterprises Inc.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. together with its subsidiaries operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the LuxLyte and MedMen Red brand names. Over the last 2 weeks, the company has unveiled some important news. On October 25th the MedMen released news mentioning the promotion of Rop Lipsey to Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Lipsey succeeds Tim Bossidy, who has served as interim Chief Operating Officer since 2020.

Ms. Lipsey has served on MedMen’s executive management team since 2020. She assumed the role of Senior Vice President, Business Operations. As well she also brings more than 25 years of operational experience. which particularly focuses on business start-up, scaling, and strategy. In addition to this announcement on the 28th of October, the company announced the release of its Q1 fiscal 2022 financial results. This company info is set to be released on the 9th of November 2021.

[Read More] 2021 Hot Marijuana Stocks To Watch In The Cannabis Sector

Words From The CEO, MedMen

“I’m pleased to promote Roz Lipsey to the role of COO. During her time at MedMen, she has proven to be a sharp, results-driven leader with a deep understanding of our business and the inherent complexities of a fast-growing multi-state cannabis operation,” said Tom Lynch, CEO, MedMen. “Her expertise and experience in this sector will be invaluable in this new phase of progress and momentum.”