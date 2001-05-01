Go Crazy

Maniacal marketing made easy
When marketing dollars are limited, you need creativity to jump-start your efforts. Find a wealth of outrageous and unusual ideas in Off-the-Wall Marketing Ideas: Jumpstart Your Sales Without Busting Your Budget (Adams Media, $10.95).

Authors Nancy Michaels and Debbi J. Karpowicz highlight entrepreneurs who used vision, creativity and chutzpah to promote their businesses. For example, Barry Potekin had no money for marketing when he started hot dog spot Gold Coast Dogs in Chicago, so he took daily cab rides to chat up the eatery to drivers. He gave $5 tips and suggested the drivers spend them at his restaurant. Before long, tourists filled the place-thanks to cab drivers' recommendations.

Michaels and Karpowicz also explain how such tactics can work for you. From business cards to direct-mail attention-grabbers, this book is a must-have for entrepreneurs needing fresh ideas.

Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associates, a public relations and marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey. She is currently compiling a marketing workbook titled Promote Your Business. E-mail her at moranmarketing@erols.com.

