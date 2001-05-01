Postage Paid

Five ways to save money on mailings

May 1, 2001 1 min read

1. Check your list. Good lists have a return rate of 5 to 7 percent.

2. Take advantage of discounts. Significant postage discounts may apply if you add bar codes and standardize addresses. Ask your post office, or try software packages such as Mailers + 4 Pro from Melissa Data Corp..

3. Double-check your design. Check with your post office before you print to ensure your piece won't be subject to extra postage for size or weight.

4. Share the expense. Find a complementary business that targets a similar audience, and mail your pieces together or create a joint promotion with that business.

5. Remove returns. As mail is returned, remove addresses from your database or notify your list broker to ensure your list is clean next time.

