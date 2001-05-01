Web Site
Anything and everything you wanted to know about the results of the 2000 census
1 min read
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
|Check it out: The feds keep releasing streams of demographic data culled from the 2000 Census, and, by now, the pickings should be tasty, with plentiful free information to be had regarding communities and the age, income, ethnicity and more of their residents. The Census is a marketer's dream come true: Keep studying the reports, and brilliant strategies are bound to come your way.
