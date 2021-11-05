Crypto.com Coin Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the CRO Crypto

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

The Crypto.com Coin (CCC:CRO-USD) has taken a rocket ship-esque trajectory after being listed on the coveted Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) crypto trading platform. Indeed, the CRO crypto is up nearly 24% this morning, blowing past its previous April peak. Which begs the question, what’s so special about the token. And why do crypto bulls keep funneling money into it?

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Crypto.com Coin is an Ethereum token that tracks the Crypto.com chain, the native blockchain that processes the website’s financial services.

Launched in 2018, the CRO crypto provides a suite of functionality for Crypto.com users. Owners of the CRO token can earn cash back of up to 20% on a number of Crypto.com transactions, use it to settle transaction fees, or even stake their CRO on the Crypto.com block-chain and collect annual interest of up to 12%.

The benefits of joining a well-established exchange are no secret to even the most uninvolved altcoin investor. But Coinbase in particular presents immediate perks, the most obvious of which is a practically guaranteed spike in trading value. As such, predicting how the altcoin will perform can be a tricky maneuver. Conservatively, the Coinbase listing should make it go higher. On the upper end of expectations, it could jump to unfathomable levels.

Crpyto.com Coin Price Predictions: Where Is the CRO Crypto Going?

Time to add some methodology to the madness. While the CRO crypto is still quite above its previous levels, there may be more growth ahead. Let’s see what some expect from the token:

In the short term, Gov Capital expects the currency will continue to rise heading into the new year before a fairly steep correction in early 2022. Fear not, however, as they expect the token to roar back through the next year.

Wallet Investor predicts the CRO crypto will end the year at 26 cents, down from its current elevations. The site expects it to grow steadily over the next 3-5 years.

Cryptopolitan believes the token is destined to ride the bullish wave all the way to the end. It calls for moderate growth through the end of the year. However, the site also looks at end-of-year price targets such as 25 cents, implying downside from here. For 2025 though, it sees the token going to 65 cents.

Citing Crypto.com’s celebrity endorsements and sports marketing deals, as well as general optimism surrounding the coin, Market Realist forecasts a more-than-600% increase through 2025

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Crypto.com Coin Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the CRO Crypto appeared first on InvestorPlace.