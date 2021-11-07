Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 For Your List Next Week

Top Cannabis Stocks In Q4 2021

Are you looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy in November? To close the first week in November the top cannabis stocks to invest in began showing significant upside in the market. This is partly because of Republican-led legislation that would end cannabis prohibition on the federal level. In general, the States Reform Act is being led by Rep. Nancy Mace and a draft is currently circulating to gain support from lawmakers.

In 2021 cannabis investors expected federal marijuana legalization would have occurred earlier in the year. Specifically, the delays in Congress on the issue have left top pot stocks trading at much lower price points right now. For new investors, this could be an opportunity to find marijuana stocks at some of the lowest price points seen this year. Making a list of top cannabis stocks and following how they perform in the market can help you establish profitable positions in the cannabis sector.

In addition, looking into a company’s financial results and press releases can help you find the best companies to invest in. At the present time, there are some cannabis companies that have grown their revenue significantly year over year. These cannabis companies could continue growing at a rapid pace.

Investing In Pot Stocks Showing Momentum

With the cannabis sector showing upward momentum to close last week’s trading the top-performing companies could offer future value to investors. In 2021 the best cannabis stocks to buy have shown significant market volatility. Many investors take advantage of the market volatility using short-term trading methods to lock in returns.

Usually, these traders use day trading, and swing trading methods to establish gains from marijuana penny stocks. For the long-term investor, there are some top marijuana stocks that could offer long-term profits and dividends. Let’s look at 4 top cannabis stocks for your watchlist next week.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch With The Highest Revenue Growth

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. is a company positioning itself to be one of the top multi-state operators in the US cannabis market. In general, the company is expanding in the legal cannabis and hemp markets with retail locations in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, Florida, and California. RWB made the acquisition of all Florida operations from Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTC: ACRHF). As a result, RWB will have 8 retail stores in prime locations in Florida, a 114,000 SQ. foot facility, and a 400 Sq. foot office building. In August the company closed the acquisition of a 45,000 sq ft greenhouse on 4.7 acres in Florida. The acquisition adds near-term cultivation capacity while the company works on its 114,0000 square foot facility in Sanderson Florida.

Primarily, RWB reported its Q2 2021 results wit with $58.5 million in adjusted sales revenue for the first six months of 2021. The company pulled in revenue of $13.3 million in Q2 2021 compared to $11.8 million in Q1 2021. As a result, the gross margin was $9.5 million in Q2 2021. In September RWB appointed Ryan Costello to the board of directors for his experience with US government regulatory policy. RWBYF stock is trading at $0.51 on November 5th down 27.04% in the last month.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Primarily, AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, and grows award-winning strains, and produces a curated selection of products. In detail, the company produces and distributes Ozone branded products. As it stands, the company’s cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. AWH operates 17 retail locations and sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. In October, ascend is expanding its vertically integrated footprint in Ohio. AWH reported its second-quarter 2021 financial with net revenue of $83.4 million up 26.1% sequentially. In general, the company increased its 2021 full-year net revenue guidance to $330-$350 million.

AWH sustained a net loss of $44.9 million in Q2 2021 mainly driven by a $32 million non-cash interest expense related to the company’s IPO completed in May of 2021. Additionally, AWH announced it has brought legendary brand Lowell Smokes pre-rolls from Lowell Farms Inc. (OTC: LOWLF) to the Massachusetts market. The company is expected to release earnings on November 11th after the market closes. AAWH stock is trading at $7.15 on November 5th down 23.44% in the last month. According to analysts at CNN Business AAWH stock has a 12-month median price forecast of $16.00 per share. Essentially this would represent an upside of 123.78% from its current trading price.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases, and build-to-suit projects. At the present time, its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S. state-licensed cannabis industry and it is a trusted partner for their real estate needs. The company reported its second quarter and the first half of 2021 financial results for investors. In Q2 NewLake is reporting revenue of $6.7 million up from $2.1 million year over year. In addition, the company declared a $0.12 per share for shareholders on record from August 11th.

Primarily the company will use the net proceeds to acquire the company’s target assets. At the present time, NewLake Capital has more than $325 million in assets, more than $110 million in cash, and a portfolio of 27 properties in 10 states. In general, the company is comprised of 17 dispensaries and 10 cultivation facilities. Currently NewLake Capital has tenants that include Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF), Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF), Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF), and Columbia Care Inc. (CCHWF).

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. is a cannabis and hemp company that is expanding its presence in the medical and recreational cannabis markets across the US. In general, the company is building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets for the American market. At the present time, Jushi operates 26 dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO brand nationwide. Additionally, Jushi has 31 retail licenses in the US, and its national brand of cannabis dispensaries Beyond/Hello continues to see growth online and in-store. On October 21, 2021, the company announced it secured a $100 million acquisition facility from Sunstream Bancorp Inc. In addition, the company opened its 2nd retail location in Virginia.

Jushi reported its second-quarter 2021 results with revenue of $47.7 million up 14.6% sequentially. In detail, the company produced a net income of $4.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million. As a result, Jushi saw gross profits of $21.9 million and an increase of 193.7% year over year. Also, the company launched new branded cannabis products in the commonwealth of Virginia. Jushi will debut its brand The Lab, vaporizable cartridges, and Tasteology its chewable line. JUSHF stock closed on November 5th at $3.62 down 6.94% in the last month. According to analysts at Tip Ranks JUSHF stock has a 12-month average price target of $6.56 per share. In essence, this would represent an upside of 81.14% from its last trading price of $3.62.