These Are The Ten Top Companies With Highest Sales Growth

Sales growth is one of the most crucial metrics for a company, as well as for investors. A company that is able to grow its sales consistently is considered to have robust fundamentals, as well as represent a good investment opportunity. And, if the sales growth is well above the industry average, then such a company is sure to attract a lot more investors. Let’s take a look at the ten top companies with highest sales growth over the past years.

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Companies With Highest Sales Growth

We have used the sales growth data of the last five years (from finviz.com) to come up with the list of ten top companies with highest sales growth. For the list, we have only considered the U.S. large cap companies (market cap between $10 billion to $200 billion) and the companies with sales growth of over 30% in the past five years. Following are the companies with highest sales growth over the past five years:

Twilio (>60%)

Founded in 2008, this company develops communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. The shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) are down more than 8% YTD and over 16% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $1.7 billion in 2020. Twilio has a market cap of over $54 billion and is headquartered in San Francisco.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (>64%)

Founded in 2002, it is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes RNAi therapeutics. Alnylam’s products list includes OXLUMO, ONPATTRO, and GIVLAARI. The shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are up more than 40% YTD but are down over 5% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $492 million in 2020. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of over $22 billion and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.

Novavax (>67%)

Founded in 1987, this company discovers, develops and commercializes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases, including COVID-19, Ebola, seasonal flu, Middle East respiratory syndrome and more. The shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are up more than 40% YTD but are down over 17% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $475 million in 2020. Novavax has a market cap of over $13 billion and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md.

Teladoc Health (>69%)

Founded in 2002, this company offers telehealthcare services through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) are down more than 27% YTD and over 2% in the last three months. It reported revenue of over $1 billion in 2020. Teladoc Health has a market cap of over $23 billion and is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y.

Novocure (>71%)

Founded in 2000, this company develops treatments for tumors. Novocure’s platform, called Tumor Treating Field, uses electric fields to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) are down more than 35% YTD and over 25% in the last three months. Novocure has a market cap of over $10 billion and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey, UK, with several U.S. operations.

Cheniere Energy (>103%)

Founded in 1983, this company deals in liquefied natural gas (LNG), and owns and operates LNG terminals. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYMARKET:LNG) has liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The shares of the company are up more than 75% YTD and over 25% in the last three months. Cheniere Energy has a market cap of over $27 billion and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Exact Sciences (>106%)

Founded in 1995, it is a molecular diagnostics company that focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. The shares of EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) are down more than 20% YTD but are up over 1% in the last three months. Exact Sciences has a market cap of over $17 billion and is headquartered in Madison, Wis.

Snap (>111%)

Founded in 2010, this company operates social media platforms, including Snapchat, Friends Page and others. Advertising is the main source of revenue for the company. The shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) are up more than 5% YTD but are down over 30% in the last three months. Snap has a market cap of over $80 billion and is headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif.

Carvana (>112%)

Founded in 2012, it is an eCommerce platform for buying used cars. The shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) are up more than 20% YTD but are down over 14% in the last three months. Carvana has a market cap of over $50 billion and is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz.

Opendoor Technologies (>117%)

Founded in 2013, this company operates an online platform that enables buying, selling and trading of residential properties. The shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) are up more than 1% YTD and over 60% in the last three months. Opendoor Technologies has a market cap of over $14 billion and is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz.