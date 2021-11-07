2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch As The Sector Starts To Recover

Will These Marijuana Stock Continue To Recover This Month

Many marijuana stocks right before the close on November 5th saw a day of increased trading. This was not just a regular up and down movement for the cannabis sector. Meaning many top marijuana stocks to buy saw consistent upward trading. The pattern was somewhat similar to how cannabis stocks were performing in early 2021. Now a few reasons can be the cause of this much-needed boost in the sector. So to start in the last month or so there have been more political parties that have voiced their support for federal reform.

More specifically there has been an increase of Republicans that are in favor of the reform In fact some have even gone as far as to create what they feel would be a good reform bill. Next is what many know already but the possible passing of 2 reform bills. One is a measure for cannabis banking that is a part of a defense bill. The second bill is one to finally eliminate marijuana prohibition in the USA. So with the possible passing of 2 very important bills, many people started looking for the best cannabis stocks to buy. A large number of people feel these bills may be the cause of a big run in the sector. Although this is not 100 percent even if the bills do become law.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch As Momentum Builds From Reform

Still even with how low the sector has been trading you should always do your homework before investing. In a time as delicate and crucial for the cannabis industry, some companies may not be as fortunate as the next. Make sure to always be cautious and invest wisely. It’s for this reason most would invest in the more popular marijuana stocks like TCNNF stock or CRLBF stock. However, there are other diamonds in the rough that cannabis stock investors should keep an eye out for.

The Best Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Week

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

CURLF Stock Performance And Market Performance

In the last 2 months of trading, CURLF stock has been on a volatile path of trading. At the start of September, the company began on a downward pattern of trading. It wasn’t until the 14th of September when the company began to see a recovery right before the start of October. At the start of October CULRF stock continued to see a drop in trading. This dip lasted until the 3rd week of October. From the 18th to the 20th of October CULRF stock started to recover. But this was short-lived and once again CURLF stock started to drop before the start of November. Currently CULRF stock is starting to recover once more as a new week of trading begins.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical, and other cannabis products. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores.

Even in a down market GTBIF stock still holds a promising market position. This company is known as one of the top marijuana stocks to watch in the sector. Over the last year, GTBIF stock has been one of the few cannabis companies to see the most upward movement. Yet in recent trading that has not been the case. At the start of September GTBIF started off with a dip in trading.

Like many other cannabis stocks, it wasn’t until mid-September when GTBIF stock started to pick up in trading. Now even with a slight recovery at the close of the month GTBIF still was down from highs earlier in the month. Unfortuanrlet the bulk of trading in October was met with a continued drop in trading. Now even with the majority of October being a loss overall small pops in trading did occur.

Yet the company was not able to sustain any of this upward momentum. Moving into November things have started to change for GTBIF stock. In the last week of trading, GTBIF stock has started to recover once again. November 4th to the 5th GTBIF stock saw a nice rise in trading in which the company has yet to fall from. With a new week ahead shareholders will be watching this marijuana stock with a close eye.