Entrepreneurship means contributing to your society

What do I want to undertake? This is perhaps the most important question an entrepreneur must ask before even starting to materialize a company. Most of the time, entrepreneurs build their business idea from what they want to have: higher income, a work scheme without bosses, time availability, etc. They are generally “I work for me” personal benefits. The least are those who think outward: "what am I going to contribute to my business", "what company do I want to be in the world", "how to generate an impact on social dynamics". The difference between a vision of having and another of being is made by the contribution.

I would like to make it clear that the decision to undertake is in itself an act of contribution; It is due to its nature: because it brings a new idea to the creative space, because it represents novelty, a new possibility and an opportunity for expansion that, moreover, becomes a source of jobs. But this is only one type of contribution, the consequence of making and launching a business model. The objective is to build this scheme from the vision of what you can give as a company, not what you can earn with it.

In the business universe there are terms that seem to support this idea of contribution: a socially responsible company or a company committed to; of course your actions in this regard are valuable and often significant; however, in the end this will be an outdated model because it views giving as an act of philanthropy, and sometimes charity. The challenge as a company or business, regardless of size, is to learn to see the act of giving as a vote what we want to be and see in the world: greater job opportunities, diversity of talents, the democratization of technology, investment in environment, etc.

It is not giving what you have left over, it is sharing what you have

An example that I like is Oprah. As a company and personal brand, it is the representation of a conscious contribution: I have what I have and I don't keep it; It distributes it in the creation of schools, child protection, financial support for education, being the voice of a community, etc. He is an example for leaders because he knows that giving in creation has a far-reaching impact on the world.

We are living in a disconnected time in many ways; disconnected from who we are, and therefore, from what we can do for others. The crisis that objectives such as "win", "have" or "achieve" has generated in human and economic terms is evident. Today it is possible to wake up to another way of living and doing business, thinking about why and how the profits of a company can support or sustain a cause in the world. The current contribution is to rethink an enterprise or business as a living being that can nurture those who are part of it and the community.

As a company, it is possible to earn and have enough without being voracious towards outsiders; hoarding is not profitable when there is so much to do in the world. The change occurs from the genesis of a business: thinking about what I am going to contribute, not what I am going to gain. It is important not to lose focus that having more power does not mean greater privileges, but greater responsibilities. The formula is simple: if you generate more, you can contribute more, because if you have the possibility, you have the responsibility.