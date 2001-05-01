Do A Little Dance . . .

Getting techies off their tushes and onto the dance floor
What do you do when your computer has crashed, your IT guy has gone home with a migraine and your stress level has peaked? Have you considered dancing?

Evan Margolin, 31, thinks of himself as an "evangelist of dance." Margolin was himself a start-up guy, enduring the weekend-less months until he sold the company he co-founded. Then came DotCom Dance. Margolin put together the San Francisco-based organization over the course of a weekend last October with a quickie Web site, a mailing list and a post on Bay area bulletin board Craigslist.org urging people to get out of their ergonomically correct chairs and into their dancing shoes.

Margolin understands if techies are initially wary-dancing isn't innate, even for him. His brother had to persuade him to take a ballroom dancing class, and he didn't buy into the boogie until he witnessed a couple salsa dancing at a club. "The music and the dance just spoke to me," he says. Before he knew it, he was out dancing four nights a weeks and taking lessons in various genres.

With dance as an outlet for pent-up stress, Margolin feels like a changed man and wants to offer everyone-not just tech types-the chance to experience like gratification. Several events held at nightspots throughout the Bay area, and taught by local instructors, have already been met with surprising enthusiasm. By branching out geographically and starting a nonprofit called DanceOut, geared toward other markets like teens, Margolin is betting dances could be the solution our overworked society needs. And with events costing $8 to $10, it beats a massage!


