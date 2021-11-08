Tom Hanks was invited to travel into space with Jeff Bezos, but turned it down because the ticket was too expensive.

In mid-October of this year, the popular actor William Shatner, known for playing Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series, became the longest-lived person to have traveled to space at the age of 90. The rocket with which this trip was fulfilled was a Blue Origin, company of billionaire Jeff Bezos, who would cover the expenses of the trip.

Depositphotos.com

In an interview on the popular American comedian and host Jimmy Kimmel 's show, it was revealed that Shatner would not have been the first choice for the seat inside the rocket, but rather was Tom Hanks . The two-time Oscar-winning actor claimed that Bezos offered him to be one of the first to travel into space aboard one of his rockets. However, he did have to pay a figure for the opportunity to see the space. The price? Neither more nor less than 28 million dollars.

Here is the Jimmy Kimmel Live interview that took place between Hanks and Kimmel where the issue is discussed:

- Jimmy Kimmel: Is it true that Jeff Bezos offered you to go to space before William Shatner?

Tom Hanks: Yeah, but as long as it paid ... and it costs $ 28 million or something like that, and look, I'm doing pretty good, but I'm not going to pay $ 28 million. You know what? We could simulate the experience of going into space. It's a 12 minute drive, right? […] I don't need to spend $ 28 million to do that.

Kimmel: No, you wouldn't. Wouldn't you even make it free?

Hanks: Well I would do it to enjoy this experience and pretend that I am a billionaire.

We honestly cannot blame Tom Hanks for declining the offer in exchange for such a figure. Now, if you had that amount, would you accept to travel to space?