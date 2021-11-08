Are you a social entrepreneur? This call offers 120 thousand euros and has a special category for Latin America

Fundación MAPFRE , in collaboration with IE University , announced that for the fifth consecutive year it is calling on researchers, entrepreneurs, scientists and students from universities and business schools to present social innovation solutions in the new edition of the Social Entrepreneurship Awards .

The initiative seeks to identify those projects with a high capacity for social transformation and positive impact, which demonstrate their value and potential to improve people's lives in three sectors.

MOBILITY, HEALTH AND SENIOR ECONOMY

Participants will be able to present solutions focused on three objectives: to improve the mobility and safety of the most vulnerable groups; promote health and promote healthy behaviors; and promote initiatives that promote active aging, improving the quality of life of 55 and 75 year olds .

9 FINALISTS FROM LATIN AMERICA AND EUROPE

The awards are launched in three regions, Brazil, the rest of Latin America and Europe, where a total of nine finalist projects will be classified, that is, one per category and region. This selection will be held in February 2022 and the grand final, where only three winners will be chosen (one per category), will be held in Madrid in April 2022.

40,000 EUROS AND PROFESSIONAL GUIDANCE

The nine finalists will have the opportunity to be part of a public relations plan, will receive great visibility before potential investors and will obtain advice to develop their proposals in the most effective way. The winners will receive free coaching and consulting sessions and an individual prize of 40,000 euros to promote their project.

All of them will become part of Red Innova, the community of social entrepreneurs created around the Awards, which encourages the exchange of expert knowledge and support among entrepreneurs from all over the world.

Those interested can present projects until November 15 at: