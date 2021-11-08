Oklahoma has a diverse economy, with aviation, food processing, electronics, telecommunications and transportation equipment being the main contributors. It is among the biggest producers of natural gas, aircraft, and food. In fact, the state ranks among the top five in the U.S. in the production of natural gas, as well as wheat. Oklahoma is also among the most business-friendly states, and is home to many popular companies. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Oklahoma.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Oklahoma

We have used the latest available earnings numbers to prepare the list of the ten most profitable companies in Oklahoma. We have mostly considered Fortune 1000 companies for our list of ten most profitable companies in Oklahoma. These are the ten most profitable companies in Oklahoma:

Paycom Software (>$140 million)

Founded in 1971, this company offers cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)'s shares have dropped by more than 11% YTD and over 7% in three months. Paycom Software posted revenue of over $840 million in 2020, up from over $730 million in 2019. It is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs more than 4,000 people.

WPX Energy (>$250 million)

Founded in 1971, this company deals in hydrocarbon exploration. Almost all of the company's assets are in the Permian Basin or the Williston Basin. WPX Energy is a private company and it and merged with Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) earlier this year. It is headquartered in Oklahoma City, and employs over 500 people.

NGL Energy Partners (>$360 million)

Founded in 1940, this company treats, disposes, transports and recycles produced water that is generated during the production process. Its shares have dropped by more than 4% YTD but have increased by over 23% in three months. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) posted revenue of over $5.20 billion in 2020, down from over $7.50 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. and employs more than 1,200 people.

Enable Midstream Partners (>$395 million)

Founded in 2013, this company operates and develops crude oil and natural gas infrastructure assets. Enable Midstream has the following business segments: Transportation & Storage and Gathering & Processing. Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)'s shares have increased by more than 50% YTD and almost 1% in three months. Enable Midstream Partners posted revenue of over $2.40 billion in 2020, down from over $2.90 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs more than 1,700 people.

OGE Energy (>$433 million)

Founded in 1995, this company offers physical delivery and related services of natural gas and electricity. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has the following business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. Its shares have increased by more than 8% YTD but have dropped by over 1% in three months. OGE Energy posted revenue of over $2.10 billion in 2020, down from over $2.20 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs more than 2,300 people.

BOK Financial (>$500 million)

Founded in 1990, this company offers financial solutions, and has the following segments: Wealth Management, Funds Management, Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)'s shares have increased by more than 50% YTD and over 20% in three months. BOK Financial posted revenue of over $1.20 billion in 2020, down from over $1.50 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. and employs more than 5,000 people.

Continental Resources (>$775 million)

Founded in 1967, this company explores, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas. Its shares have increased by more than 180% YTD and over 30% in three months. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) posted revenue of over $2.60 billion in 2020, down from over $4.58 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs more than 1,200 people.

Williams (>$850 million)

Founded in 1908, it is an energy infrastructure company that explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has the following business segments: Williams Partners and Other. Its shares have increased by more than 40% YTD and over 15% in three months. Williams posted revenue of over $7.70 billion in 2020, down from over $8.20 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. and employs more than 4,500 people.

Magellan Midstream Partners (>$1,020 million)

Founded in 2000, this company transports, stores, and distributes petroleum products. Magellan Midstream Partners has the following business segments: Crude Oil, Refined Products, and Marine Storage. Its shares have increased by more than 12% YTD and over 4% in three months. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) posted revenue of over $2.3 billion in 2020, down from over $2.8 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. and employs more than 1,800 people.

ONEOK (>$1,278 million)



Founded in 1906, this company gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has the following business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. Its shares have increased by more than 65% YTD and over 25% in three months. ONEOK posted revenue of over $8.4 billion in 2020, down from over $10.1 billion in 2019. It is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. and employs more than 2,500 people.