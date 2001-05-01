We Have A Winner

Students with Titan-ic entrepreneurial potential

May 1, 2001 1 min read

When the dust settled last December, Peninsula High School in Gig Harbor, Washington, was home to America's top titans of industry. A group of students from teacher Lori Smith's economics class won Junior Achievement's eight-team national JA Titan-School Edition competition.

The interactive computer simulation places students at the helm of a virtual cyberpen company, where they manage everything from hiring and pricing to investing and marketing. Sarah Nichols, 17, reveals the secret to her team's winning strategy: "high production and low cost."

JA Titan-School Edition helps prepare these budding businesspeople for real-life entrepreneurial competition. Visit www.jatitan.lycos.com for a test drive.