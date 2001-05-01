We Have A Winner

Students with Titan-ic entrepreneurial potential
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

When the dust settled last December, Peninsula High School in Gig Harbor, Washington, was home to America's top titans of industry. A group of students from teacher Lori Smith's economics class won Junior Achievement's eight-team national JA Titan-School Edition competition.

The interactive computer simulation places students at the helm of a virtual cyberpen company, where they manage everything from hiring and pricing to investing and marketing. Sarah Nichols, 17, reveals the secret to her team's winning strategy: "high production and low cost."

JA Titan-School Edition helps prepare these budding businesspeople for real-life entrepreneurial competition. Visit www.jatitan.lycos.com for a test drive.

