What'Cha Afraid Of?
"Before I do a workshop or a seminar, [my clients] pay the
fee ahead of time. But I never cash the check until it's over.
The couple of times I've done that, I've gotten sick,
couldn't do the work and had to give the money back. Sometimes
I have a check two or three months ahead of time, and I [still]
will not cash it. It's just bad luck."
Cherie Kerr, founder of corporate training company ExecuProv in Santa Ana, California
"Somehow, I got it into my head that I cannot read the last
page of The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran. If I read
that last page, I predict disaster. When I started reading [the
book], I must have been in a [superstitious] mood. I got the idea
that if I read [the last page], something terrible will happen . .
. the business will go under or I'll die . . . I don't
know. So I keep it around, but I never read the last
page."
Mark DiMassimo, founder of DiMassimo Brand Advertising in New York City
"I have this spinner [toy] on my desk. You ask it questions
and it's supposed to make decisions. But I don't spin it,
and I don't like other people spinning it-I go berserk.
If they ask it a question and it says 'no,' that means
things aren't going to go well."
Jon Sevel, founder of Coastal Business Machines, an uninterruptible power supply servicer in Baltimore