What'Cha Afraid Of?

These entrepreneurs are a superstitious lot.

May 1, 2001 2 min read

"Before I do a workshop or a seminar, [my clients] pay the fee ahead of time. But I never cash the check until it's over. The couple of times I've done that, I've gotten sick, couldn't do the work and had to give the money back. Sometimes I have a check two or three months ahead of time, and I [still] will not cash it. It's just bad luck."

Cherie Kerr, founder of corporate training company ExecuProv in Santa Ana, California

"Somehow, I got it into my head that I cannot read the last page of The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran. If I read that last page, I predict disaster. When I started reading [the book], I must have been in a [superstitious] mood. I got the idea that if I read [the last page], something terrible will happen . . . the business will go under or I'll die . . . I don't know. So I keep it around, but I never read the last page."

Mark DiMassimo, founder of DiMassimo Brand Advertising in New York City

"I have this spinner [toy] on my desk. You ask it questions and it's supposed to make decisions. But I don't spin it, and I don't like other people spinning it-I go berserk. If they ask it a question and it says 'no,' that means things aren't going to go well."

Jon Sevel, founder of Coastal Business Machines, an uninterruptible power supply servicer in Baltimore