CloudFiles Raises INR 2.36 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding

CloudFiles, a SaaS startup for secure file sharing and engagement tracking, has raised INR 2.36 crore in a pre-seed round of funding led by Titan Capital.

The funding also saw participation from marquee groups of angel investors including Ashish Garg (CEO of Eltropy) and Renil Komitla (CEO, Terralogic Software). The company will use the funds for team expansion and business development.

Founded in January 2021, CloudFiles is a SaaS application for sharing files securely and tracking viewer's engagement. The app helps sales and marketing teams secure their documents and generate better leads.

Vishesh Singhal, founder and CEO, CloudFiles, said, “We are happy to have partnered with industry leaders who believed in our product and team. The funding will help us create a truly valuable file sharing product for a global audience.”

Bipin Shah, partner at Titan Capital, said, “CloudFiles is uniquely positioned to secure and facilitate document sharing for businesses between teams and clients.”

CloudFiles features include — file upload and link generation, link security through validation, detailed and insightful file analytics.