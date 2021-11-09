3 Stocks to Watch From the Flourishing Computer-Services Industry

Increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Computer - Services industry to cater to increasing demand for cloud-enabled software solutions. Also, increasing adoption of digital transformative techniques in healthcare and financial services remains the silver lining for these industry participants. However, the industry is still significantly weak compared with the pre-pandemic level.

CACI International CACI, Perficient PRFT and Forrester Research FORR are well-positioned to benefit from the above-mentioned positives. Growing adoption of cyber security solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, digital healthcare and the need for business automation solutions should continue to drive the industry’s growth.



- Zacks

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CACI International, Inc. (CACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Perficient, Inc. (PRFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research