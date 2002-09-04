Filing An Insurance Claim
You may someday have to file an insurance claim. These tips should make it easier.
- Report incidents immediately. Notify your agent and carrier right away when anything happens-such as a fire, accident or theft-that could result in a claim.
- Take steps to protect your property from further damage. Most policies cover the cost of temporary repairs to protect against further damage, such as fixing a window to prevent looting.
- If possible, save damaged parts. A claims adjustor may want to examine them after equipment repairs have bee made.
- Get at least two repair estimates. Your claims adjustor can tell you what kind of documentation the insurance company wants for bids on repairs.
- Provide complete documentation. The insurance company needs proof of loss. Certain claims require additional evidence. For example, a claim for business interruption will need financial data showing income before and after.
- Communicate with your agent and claims adjustor. Though your claim is against the insurance company, you agent should be kept informed so he or she can help if needed.
