Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Ternium S.A. TX: This manufacturer of steel products across the Americas has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.12, compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.51, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI: This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.5% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.11, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

