Bitcoin 101: 8 Things to Know About Eric Adams’ Plan to Teach Crypto in Schools

New York City is preparing for a new era as its new mayor steps up. Eric Adams is coming into office as the city slowly recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. Adams didn’t wait until he took office to distinguish himself. Once he stated that he wanted to make New York the country’s new cryptocurrency capital, the conversation quickly shifted to what embracing crypto could mean for the city. This mayor doesn’t just want to take his first paycheck in Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ), though. Yesterday brought the announcement that the Eric Adams crypto plan is going to include teaching it in schools.

What will it mean for the city and for crypto markets if schools in New York City or elsewhere introduce crypto as part of the curriculum? Let’s find out.

Eric Adams Crypto Plan: What Investors Should Know

The idea to teach crypto in schools is not new. Last year, the Georgia House of Representatives voted to pass a motion to incorporate a financial literary program into high school curriculum that included crypto education. Adams sees the introduction of crypto and blockchain technology as a way of ushering in a new way of thinking. Another component of Adams’ motivation to introduce crypto education is he considers it necessary for raising awareness of how influential cryptos work, thereby helping the city embrace Bitcoin as a concept. This would bode well for his plan to gradually introduce the crypto as a payment method for the city. The new mayor himself defines Bitcoin as a “new way of paying for goods and services throughout the entire globe.” Since his days a a Brooklyn borough president, Adams has emphasized economic development through new business creation. He sees crypto has the next logical step for this. He recently stated that he feels New York must remain a center for innovation, regardless of what that looks like. Plenty of universities across the globe are introducing courses on crypto technology. This list includes the University of Zurich and University College London as well as names closer to home such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Cornell University. The Eric Adams crypto plans for innovation also include creating a talent pipeline for jobs within the space. Introducing it as a concept in schools could easily prove to be a key component in that. Adams has not specified the education level at which he thinks crypto education should be introduced. As of now, no New York educators or administrators have weighed in how they feel about this potential development.

