They capture on video the passage of SpaceX's 'Dragon' capsule over the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico

A shooting star? A meteorite? An alien signal? No, it was the 'Dragon' capsule , from SpaceX 's Crew-2 space mission on its return to Earth. On the night of Monday, November 8, several Internet users managed to capture the moment when the ship passed through Mexico City (CDMX) and the impressive Popocatepetl volcano to land in the Gulf of Mexico, near Miami, Florida.

The trajectory of the ship made it possible to see it in different parts of Mexico City. At approximately 9:00 p.m., approximately several users on Twitter reported glimpsing the 'Dragon' capsule in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero .

However, the videos that roam the social networks are those of SkyAlert, where he confirmed what it was about, and that of Webcams de México that captured the extraordinary moment in which the ship passes over the Popocatépetl volcano , with the camera pointing directly to the crater from the Tlamacas station.

NASA also reported the successful landing: "Endeavor, on behalf of SpaceX, welcome back to planet Earth" , is heard in the recording.

Four astronauts were traveling on the spacecraft: the two Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur from NASA , the French space pilot Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency , and Akihiko Hoshide , an astronaut from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency .

At 10:30 p.m., NASA reported that they successfully recovered the spacecraft with the triplets safe.

