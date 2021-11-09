Top Stock Picks for Week of November 8, 2021

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. Alpha Metallurgical, which belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry, posted revenues for the quarter ended September 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a double digit percentage. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters. Alpha Metallurgical has outperformed the market so far this year. Based on current data, the shares are expected to outperform the market in the near future.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD is an explorer and producer of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid.This energy firm has a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Through its $6.4B DoublePoint Energy bolt-on acquisition, the company added 97,000 high-quality net contiguous acres to the existing asset base. The deal boosted its total holdings in the basin to more than 1 million net acres, which will generate long-term oil production growth. Coupled with high crude prices, the company's increased output volumes will likely boost its bottom line in the coming days. The firm will generate stable cashflow across every business cycle since it has a strong footprint in the Permian, having a low breakeven oil price. Also, the firm’s debt to capitalization has been persistently lower than the industry over the past few years, reflecting lower debt exposure. The company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding one-time items), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Pioneer Natural's variable dividend payment of $3.02 per share of common stock represents a sequential increase of 100%.

