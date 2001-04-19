Paul Davis Restoration Upsizes, Creating New Position

Jacksonville, Florida-Going against the current of the latest wave of corporate downsizing, Paul Davis Restoration Inc. (PDR) has hired four quality service representatives. The QSR position was created to make quality systematic throughout more than 220 franchise offices.

"We have invested a lot of time and money in research that has shown us time and again that quality and customer satisfaction are of critical importance to the insurance industry and to property owners with insurance claims," said Scott Baker, PDR's president. "It's one thing to develop programs to promote quality. But by hiring QSRs, we're putting in place live resources our offices can turn to for support in making those initiatives a reality. Even if the economy slows, we're promoting PDR's growth by improving the way we do business."

Quality service representatives are responsible for measuring and tracking the results of surveys taken by an independent firm that calls 100 percent of PDR's customers. Those surveys assess workmanship, courtesy, communication and timeliness. Based in part on those results, QSRs help offices to determine where they are performing well and how they can further improve. -Paul Davis Restoration Inc.

