Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed the most recent trading day at $39.36, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had gained 2.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLAY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 109.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $316.87 million, up 190.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $1.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +147.66% and +204.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. PLAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PLAY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.14.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.