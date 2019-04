But don't dance yourselves to death.

April 16, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While a 110 percent commitment to your business is admirable and even necessary, doing nothing but working together 24/7 is almost guaranteed to provoke creeping insanity and friction between partners. Set limits to avoid burnout-you'll increase your odds for success, but more important, you'll both be happier people.