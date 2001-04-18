Where In The World Are You?

Your marketing plan needs to know.

Before you map out where you want your marketing plan to take you, analyze where you are now. If you've already started your business, how have you positioned it in the market? Is this how your customers see you? Ask some of them for feedback, either informally by approaching a few you trust, or by using a form customers can fill out themselves. At the top of your marketing plan, write four or five paragraphs that summarize your business, including its philosophy and its strengths and weaknesses. Be as objective as possible. Tune in tomorrow for more marketing plan basics.