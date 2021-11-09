Don’t Be Surprised When Trump’s Digital World Acquisition Corp. Stock Rockets Skyward

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In an age where polarization is king, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC ) stock makes a lot of sense.

Source: iQoncept/ShutterStock.com

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media venture, Truth Social.

Truth Social is extremely interesting in and of itself. Essentially, investors who believe in its cause should have plenty of reason to consider purchasing DWAC shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group has merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in order to create the Truth Social network.

Truth Social is set to launch this month, opening for use initially to invited users. The company’s website, found here, is a solicitation to join that waiting list and little more as yet.

Early indications are that Truth Social will be available nationwide sometime in the beginning of 2022.

Whether you believe the network “was founded with a mission to give a voice to all,” as Trump noted, or will serve as more of a bully pulpit is a matter of opinion.

What’s clearer though, is that Trump is banned from Twitter (NYSE: TWIT ) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB ), formerly Facebook.

A Closer Look at DWAC Stock

If things go according to plan and the young social network explodes, then Trump will have an entire platform at his disposal.

To me, this is where things get extremely interesting. Because a specific provision in the merger agreement strongly indicates two possible dominant themes on the network: Public office and potential felony indictments.

There are strong implications that Trump is going to use Truth Social to build narratives around a future run at public office and to defend himself against any future indictment.

That’s because according to Barron’s: “In its merger agreement with a special purpose acquisition company, Trump’s media venture agreed to structure his role so that operations won’t get disrupted if the former president were to run for office or be convicted of a felony, according to securities filings by the SPAC Digital World Acquisition.”

In other words, Trump’s team foresees these two events as having a reasonable likelihood of occurring.

So, it’s safe to assume that a great deal of Truth Social will be dedicated, one, to Trump preemptively and proactively proving his innocence of any crimes, especially in relation to the Capitol riots. And two, assume Truth Social will also serve a heavy dose of Trump reelection-based content.

Frankly I don’t see how Trump fans won’t come to the platform in droves after he was banned from Facebook and Twitter. And with how polarized everything is, it’s fair to assume that Truth Social will have a certain attraction for many others, Trump fans or not.

Powerful Tool

Here’s another aspect of DWAC stock and Truth Social that’s really interesting: it will surely be built into a powerful analytical machine.

There’s a fair amount of irony to this. Facebook and Twitter clearly didn’t want the Trump team to have a voice in the wake of everything that has happened. Further, the analytics related to his influence are also very valuable.

Ironically, if Truth Social is built into what it’s capable of becoming, Trump may have a concentrated source of information built around his ethos and at his disposal.

What to Do

I’m not here to discuss politics, and I strongly assume that the vast majority of investors in DWAC stock will agree with Trump’s policies. So, it makes every bit of sense to consider investing in DWAC shares if that speaks to you.

Even though I’m not a Trump fan, I can agree with the notion that censorship is out of hand on big social media platforms. I’d also assert that left-leaning bias is rampant on social media and media in general.

If you want a piece of the potential returns in DWAC’s growth jump in now. It has quieted some, but absolutely no one will be surprised if and when Truth Social explodes onto the scene in early 2022.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

