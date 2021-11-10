New Strong Buy Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This owner and operator of food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bancolombia S.A. CIB: This provider of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC: This producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal Price and Consensus

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This manufacturer and seller of hydrogen and nitrogen products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Warrior Met Coal (HCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



BanColombia S.A. (CIB): Free Stock Analysis Report



PCB Bancorp (PCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research