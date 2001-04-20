Need To Know? Just Ask!

Remember, there are no stupid questions.

April 20, 2001 1 min read

Many would-be entrepreneurs risk failure by their reluctance to ask questions. Entrepreneurs, by nature, are independent, especially younger ones, and thus are afraid to expose their potential "ignorance" by querying vendors, suppliers, mentors, and friends and family. Remember, it's OK not to know all the answers. One great way to get advice is by developing a relationship with a mentor, that is, someone more experienced who knows your business and the road you'll be traveling. After all, why do things the hard way? Mentors can point out potential obstacles and how you might overcome them. Most people are only too happy to share their insights and experiences.