HEINEKEN Green Challenge rewards 3 entrepreneurs who seek to boost the field

HEINEKEN México and INCmty , Tecnológico de Monterrey's entrepreneurship platform, announced the winners of the HEINEKEN Green Challenge 2021 , entrepreneurs who seek to solve the problems of the Mexican countryside.

This year's challenge winners promote sustainable agriculture and green technology advancements.

Winners of the HEINEKEN Green Challenge 2021

The winners will receive 500 thousand, 200 thousand and 100 thousand pesos, respectively; In addition, they will be part of an acceleration program granted by INCmty, the most important entrepreneurship platform in Latin America.

FIRST PLACE: Margarita Esperón from the state of Chihuahua for her Ambient initiative , whose objective is to develop, manufacture and commercialize technologies to regenerate soil fertility through the transformation of organic waste. SECOND PLACE: Andrés Chapa de la Garza from Nuevo León, with the Terra Prieta project. THIRD PLACE: Heriberto Padilla from Michoacán, with the Agriicola initiative.

Darin Olien , American businessman and co-host on the popular Netflix documentary series “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” was on the stellar jury for the 4th edition of the HEINEKEN Green Challenge.

“When we speak of“ Providing a Better World ”we not only refer to our global sustainability strategy, in which the environmental pillar is fundamental, it also expresses our commitment to contribute to the development of agribusiness in the country. We are aware of the importance of supplying high quality raw materials, therefore, we work responsibly throughout our value chain, from the field to the table of each consumer. Seeing so many entrepreneurs who share that vision fills us with pride, "he said.

Monica Bichara , Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs of HEINEKEN Mexico, who congratulated the winners, while thanking all the participants for having put their mind and heart in each of the projects.





The fourth edition of the contest was held virtually and more than 300 universities participated in it with the aim of promoting the agri-food sector through the implementation of innovative technologies; promoting fair trade; the application of techniques for the conservation, health and nutrition of the soil; as well as self-sustaining energy management to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The first three places in the HEINEKEN Green Challenge were selected from among 748 projects that were nominated in the call. The five states that had the highest participation in this edition were Mexico City, Nuevo León, Puebla, Jalisco and the State of Mexico . 40% of the participants were full-time entrepreneurs, 29% part-time entrepreneurs, and 25% students. By project development stage, 31% were at the prototype level, 31% at the idea level, 21% products with sales and 17% products with validation.