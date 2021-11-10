Jüsto arrives in Monterrey with an investment of 300 million pesos

The super digital Jüsto announced the start of its operations in Monterrey with an investment of 300 million pesos in the next five years.

Cortesía Jüsto Ricardo Weder, CEO y fundador de Jüsto.

The Mexican platform aims to reach 200 thousand users in the first years of operation, offering a catalog of more than six thousand products, of which the following stand out: Carnes Ramos, Pan Benell, Pollo Alco, Berry Nuts, Breadco, Dos Familia and Tío Baldo , among other providers.

“Monterrey represents a key city for our growth due to the strong economic impact and the entrepreneurial spirit of the population. We are sure that our value proposition will be well received by users, not only for the level of our service, but also for the innovative and technological business model ”, commented Ricardo Weder, CEO and founder of Jüsto.

The startup plans to create around 3,000 direct and indirect jobs in the medium term ranging from developers and programmers to logistics operators.

With this opening, Jüsto is located in three of the most important in the country: Mexico City, Nuevo León and Jalisco, added to Puebla and Querétaro . On the other hand, in the following months it plans to open new national and international cities.

Jüsto has raised more than 100 million dollars, capital destined mainly to territorial expansion and the development of new technologies.